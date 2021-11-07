Kensington

Morning 3-Alarm Fire Tears Through Brooklyn Businesses

A row of businesses in Brooklyn suffered damage from a morning fire.
News 4

A destructive early morning fire tore through a handful of businesses in a Brooklyn neighborhood, fire officials say.

Dozens of firefighters race to Foster Avenue around 8 a.m. in what became a 3-alarm fire, according to an FDNY spokesperson.

Heavy smoke billowed from the roofs of the buildings and filled the street. Officials say at least three buildings in the small business strip sustained damage.

There were no injuries reported at the scene.

Fire investigators are investigating the cause of the blaze.

