More Thunderstorms Likely This Week Before Summer-Like Heat Arrives in Tri-State

What to Know Clouds remain Wednesday and a few p.m. showers or storms are more likely north and west of New York City

More widespread rain and storms are expected Thursday

The first heatwave of the year could arrive next week with temps reaching 90 degrees in Central Park

After a short break from the rain, clouds return again Wednesday ahead of more thunderstorms and possibly the first heatwave of the year.

Today's highest temperatures will be very similar to what we saw on Tuesday, 70s to near 80 degrees. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, mainly north and west of New York City.

The chance for precipitation increases for the entire tri-state on Thursday and these storms could become severe, with heavy rain likely.

We dry out Friday and the weekend will be more like summer, with highs in the 80s Saturday and maybe the first 90 for Central Park on Sunday.