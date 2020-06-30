More Than a Dozen NYC Outdoor Pools to Open by August 1

The weather is heating up, and now one more way to keep cool will be reopening in New York City.

As many as 15 outdoor swimming pools will be opening back up throughout the five boroughs, the city announced Tuesday evening. The reopenings come as part of the budget agreement the mayor and City Council finished up during the day.

The 15 pools will be spread out over the five boroughs, giving residents a place too cool off for at least the latter half of summer. The pools that will be open are:

Bronx: Crotona Park, Mullaly Park, Haffen Park

Brooklyn: Sunset, Betsy Head Park, Kosciuszko

Sunset, Betsy Head Park, Kosciuszko Manhattan: Hamilton Fish Park, Jackie Robinson Park, Wagner, Marcus Garvey Park

Hamilton Fish Park, Jackie Robinson Park, Wagner, Marcus Garvey Park Queens: Astoria Park, Liberty, Fisher

Astoria Park, Liberty, Fisher Staten Island: Lyons, Tottenville

The city has budgeted $5.3 million to hire 716 positions, including $3.6 million for pool staff.

The decision comes after de Blasio initially said there would be no pools at all in 2020. And with hotter weather on the way as early as next week, there may be a push to get some of the 15 pools open sooner than August.

In addition to the pools, the city's 14 miles of public beaches are still scheduled to reopen for swimming on Wednesday, giving NYC residents different options for staying cool.