More Than 42,000 Customers in NJ Without Power After Brush Fire Amid Stifling Heat

On one of the hottest and most miserably humid days of the summer, thousands of New Jersey residents found themselves without power to help keep their homes cool.

More than 65,000 customers were in the dark at one point Tuesday afternoon, though that number was down to about 43,000 as of 5:30 p.m. The vast majority of the outages were in Morris and Sussex counties who get their electricity from First Energy/Jersey Central Power and Light.

While it's not entirely clear what has led to all the outages, a brush fire near I-80 is believed to be at least partly responsible. The fire is burning near Roxbury Township in Morris County, with cellphone video showing the flames and smoke coming up right under power lines.

The smoke from the fire is also causing major backups on the highway.

It was not immediately known when power would be fully restored.