More Than 625 People Attend 2 Illegal Parties in NYC: Sheriffs

Hundreds of partygoers were busted by New York City sheriffs over the weekend for illegally gathering at two separate locations in two boroughs, according to authorities.

NYC Sheriffs say more than 400 people attended one of the parties held Saturday on Westchester Avenue in the Bronx. The patrons seen inside the "illegal nightclub" that had no liquor license were drinking alcohol, not wearing masks and not physically distancing. At a warehouse party held Sunday on Roosevelt Avenue in Queens, authorities say more than 225 people were also observed violating public health protocols.

Two men have been charged for the Bronx party where adults were spotted with young children and infants, the sheriff's office said. Rodriguez-Shinin Juan was the illegal party's alleged host and Evas Vimas Wilmer Efrain was allegedly the DJ.

01/30/21 @ 2230 HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bottle club @ 2368 Westchester Ave, Bronx NY, 400+ people, violation of emergency orders, no liquor license, warehousing liquor, health code violations, 2 charged with multiple offenses. pic.twitter.com/FB3Xn8ny9W — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) January 31, 2021

01/31/21 @ 0045 HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bottle club @ 78-14 Roosevelt Ave, Queens NY, 225+ people, violation of emergency orders, no liquor license, warehousing liquor, health code violations, 3 charged with multiple offenses. pic.twitter.com/ttKPnRXl1k — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) January 31, 2021

The "illegal bottle club" in Queens also had no liquor license, authorities said. The party not only violated emergency orders but there were also health code violations.

It's unclear what those other violations are but NYC sheriffs said three people have been charged with multiple offenses. Their identities have not been released.

These illegal parties have been consistently popping up throughout the pandemic. Last weekend, dozens of people were busted at another party in Queens.