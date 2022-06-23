More Than 30 Cars Vandalized in Bizarre NYC Spree: Cops

Police are investigating more than 30 vehicle break-ins in a single Queens community overnight, authorities said Thursday.

Dozens of windows were broken on vehicles parked overnight near Mount Zion Cemetery on Queens Boulevard between 51st and 58th streets, the NYPD confirmed.

Others were damaged by 47th and Roosevelt, officials said.

Some items were taken, police said. Video shows heavy damage to some of the cars, with glass littering passenger seats and taxi windows smashed.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.