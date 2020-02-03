More Than 100 Princeton University Students ‘Self-Quarantine’ After Trips to China

What to Know In response to the coronavirus outbreak, more than 100 Princeton University students -- including undergraduate and graduate students -- have self-quarantined as of Sunday after China trips as a precaution, a university spokesperson confirms to News 4

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, more than 100 Princeton University students -- including undergraduate and graduate students -- have self-quarantined as of Sunday after China trips as a precaution, a university spokesperson confirms to News 4.

The students must confine themselves for 14 days following their last time in mainland China, according to Michael Hotchkiss, deputy university spokesperson.

The self-isolation is a precautionary measure. There is no confirmed coronavirus case among the Princeton University community.

The guidance applies to individuals who arrived in the U.S. prior to 5 p.m. Sunday. Those who arrived after that time will receive advice about quarantine at the border, according to the university.

The university said it is continuing to respond to this situation based on the latest guidance from government and health officials.

Based on that guidance issued Sunday by the New Jersey Department of Health, University Health Services is assessing the exposure risk of each individual who has been in self-quarantine, placing them into one of three risk categories: high, medium, or low. Individuals who are determined to be at low risk are not required to self-quarantine. The university says it expects "most of our students to fall into this category."

"The University will continue to support individuals who choose to self-quarantine. However, those at low risk may resume all activities, including attending classes and events," a Princeton spokesperson said.

The university has said that "outbound University-sponsored travel to mainland China will not be approved for faculty, staff, and students until further notice."

The University will continue to monitor for new information about 2019-n-CoV coronavirus, including updated guidance from national authorities.