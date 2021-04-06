More Than 100 Firefighters Battle 6-Alarm Inferno in NYC Apartment Building

More than 100 firefighters are battling a 6-alarm fire in Queens that erupted at an apartment building shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Fire Department of New York City said.

The fire was reported at about 1:03 p.m. on the top floor of a 6-story building located on 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights.

According to officials, the alarm quickly went to a 4-alarm fire bringing 33 units and 138 fire personnel to the scene, all before turning into a 5-alarm and subsequently a 6-alarm inferno.

Images from the Chopper 4 show a cloud of dark smoke billowing from the building as smokey conditions were also experienced by onlookers on the street level.

It is unclear what started the fire. No injuries have been reported at this time. Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.