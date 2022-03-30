More Than $1 Million in Stolen Artifacts Recovered from Ivy League School: Feds

More than a dozen artifacts from an Ivy League school's art gallery have been seized by federal agents as part of an investigation into the theft of cultural property, officials said, with the items worth over $1 million.

Agents from Homeland Security Investigation recovered the 13 items on Wednesday, 12 of which were allegedly taken from India. The other item was said to be from Burma.

Investigators would not say which Ivy League university had been showcasing the artifacts, but HSI said that the items were collectively worth $1.29 million.

The pieces of art were connected to known goods trafficker Subhash Kapoor or his overseas suppliers, HSI said, and were recovered as part of an investigation into the Upper East Side art dealer.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office charged Kapoor in connection with operating the multi-million dollar smuggling scheme, which deal thousands of looted antiquities throughout the world, according to HSI.