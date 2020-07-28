More States May Land on NY Quarantine List; ‘Appalled' Cuomo Launches Probe Into Packed LI Concert

What to Know The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut implemented a joint quarantine restriction last month on travelers from viral hotspot states; travelers from certain states must self-isolate for 14 days

As of Tuesday, 31 states meet the criteria to be on the restricted list, including both California and Florida, which recently topped New York in total confirmed COVID cases

As the national threat grows, so too does the one from slipping compliance locally; Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was "appalled' by video of a packed concert on Long Island over the weekend and has launched a probe

More states could be added to the tri-state's quarantine list Tuesday as they struggle to contain new COVID-19 outbreaks that have already driven both California and Florida above New York in terms of total confirmed cases.

Both California and Florida are among the 31 states currently on the quarantine-restricted list, a joint effort announced last month by Govs. Andrew Cuomo, Phil Murphy and Ned Lamont to protect the tri-state's progress against the virus.

Out-of-state travel -- both in the form of visitors from hotspots and locals returning home from them -- has already been linked to new clusters in New York and New Jersey in recent weeks. According to the quarantine guidelines, travelers coming into the tri-state area from states averaging daily positive test rests of 10 percent or 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling period, must self-isolate. Cuomo admits the quarantine itself is imperfect. He recently implemented a new mandatory health form for travelers landing at New York's airports to try to better enforce compliance with the quarantine in the Big Apple.

Failure to submit the form, which is also required for hotspot travelers who arrive in New York by other transmit means, could result in a $2,000 fine. The governor initially said hotel clerks or business partners could alert officials about violations, and that police officers who pull over out-of-state individuals for traffic infractions could enforce quarantine rules. It's not clear how many in total have been fined.

Cuomo says out-of-state travel is one of two key threats to New York's sustained progress; the other is slipping compliance locally. The two compound each other -- and both appear to only be intensifying.

In New York, more than 130 bars and restaurants in New York City and Long Island were cited for COVID violations over a three-day period starting Friday. Some may have their liquor licenses temporarily revoked over infractions ranging from maskless employees and customers to allowing people to congregate.

Forty establishments have had their licenses pulled since March, 10 of them since Friday alone, Cuomo said Monday. And he warned for the second time in a week that he may have to shut down bars and restaurants in New York City all over again if compliance on the part of businesses and individuals doesn't improve.

It's not just bars and restaurants, though. Later Monday, Cuomo tweeted that he was "appalled" by a concert held in Southampton over the weekend. Video showed people piled on top of one another with no regard for social distancing. The governor said the state Department of Health would investigate.

Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations. I am appalled.



The Department of Health will conduct an investigation.



We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health.pic.twitter.com/gf9kggdo8w — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 28, 2020

It may be inevitable that New York sees a second wave of COVID, the governor says. His goal is to minimize the impact as much as possible.

"Where we are is a function of what we do. The numbers are the numbers that we make happen. We have to be diligent about our actions," Cuomo said.

New York's daily COVID deaths have fallen to the single or low double digits over the last month, even as states like California and Florida are just now reporting single-day records in fatalities for their states. Both states have still just lost a fraction of the number of people New York has lost to the virus. The Empire State's confirmed COVID death toll has topped 25,100, though the number of deaths probably or likely attributable to the virus in some way may top 30,000.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

New Jersey has nearly 16,000 confirmed and probable COVID deaths. Both it and New York have slowed or paused their reopenings amid the record national surge. They're among at least 21 states that have done the same.

The entire state of New York is in Cuomo's fourth and final reopening phase, though New York City has taken a modified approach to the last two amid evidence that suggests heightened risk from enclosed spaces. Murphy still has no set date for New Jersey's entry into Stage 3, the final phase of his reopening.

He's not about to be pushed into setting one too early, either.

"The evidence is overwhelming that the virus is a lot more lethal indoors, particularly when you're sedentary, lack of ventilation, you're taking your mask off by definition to eat or drink," Murphy told CNN Monday. "We also saw what was happening in other states where the virus was raging, most of that from indoor activity. We said you know what, we want to get to indoor activity, our restaurants are getting crushed but we just did not think and continue to not think we're there yet in terms of doing it responsibly. I hope it will be sooner than later, but not yet."

The nation's top experts say the COVID threat may only disintegrate once a vaccine or effective treatment exists. Hopeful news on the first front came Monday. The biggest test yet of an experimental vaccine got underway, with the first of some 30,000 Americans rolling up their sleeves to receive shots created by the U.S. government as part of the all-out global race to stop the pandemic.

“I’m excited to be part of something like this. This is huge,” said Melissa Harting, a 36-year-old nurse who received an injection in Binghamton, New York.

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and German biotech BioNTech said they began their late-stage human trial for a potential coronavirus vaccine on Monday as well.