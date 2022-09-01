More Remains Found After Possible Child's Leg Turns Up at NYC Sewage Plant: Sources

Police recovered another limb believed to be linked to the person whose severed leg turned up on a sewage conveyor belt at a Bronx wastewater treatment plant a day ago, though who the body parts belong to remain a mystery as of Thursday, according to authorities and law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case.

Law enforcement sources said only that another leg was found overnight. It was found at the same Hunts Point facility where the initial discovery was made Wednesday, but further details on the nature of the second find weren't immediately shared.

The treatment plant cleans more than 200 million gallons of wastewater from more than 700,000 homes a year, according to the Department of Environmental Protection website. The process involves monitoring conveyor belts for trash, and it was during that process that a city worker found the first leg Wednesday. It had been severed below the knee.

Law enforcement sources say the leg looked like it could have belonged to a child, but the medical examiner's report has yet to be completed.

The investigation is ongoing.

News 4's Ida Siegal is reporting Hunts Point where investigators have been looking for clues on the humans remains found in sewage facility.