More Rain Today, Tomorrow Before (Finally!) a Nice, Warmer Weekend

Don't put those umbrellas away -- at least for the next couple of days.

Scattered showers continue this evening and again Friday afternoon and evening before we finally dry out this weekend.

The full “flower” moon comes Friday night, and with that we’ll see higher than usual high tides which could lead to minor coastal flooding in a few Thursday tonight and Friday night.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The coastal impacts through Friday evening brings the possibility of water up to 6 inches above ground level. Shallow flooding along waterfront roads are also a possibility.

This weekend looks great reaching the high 60s and low 70s with partially cloudy skies. Monday is also set up to be a pleasant day.

However the rain makes a return Tuesday.