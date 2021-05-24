More Patrols Ordered for Jewish Neighborhoods After Antisemitic Attacks

Police have been told to step up patrols in Jewish communities across New York following recent antisemitic attacks, including one over the weekend that had a teen victim in a chokehold.

Officers from the NYPD and New York State Police have been instructed to increase patrols around Jewish educational and religious center in the city, as well as Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

The NYPD is still on the lookout for three suspects wanted in connection with two weekend incidents. And on Monday, a rabbi came forward to share his experience of harassment days earlier.

“I don’t know how the story would have ended if I wasn’t at Chase Bank because there was no security. No police," Rabbi Mendy Steiner explained Monday.

He was on his way to work Friday morning at his office on 39th Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan when he says a man on a bicycle verbally assaulted him.

"And he said to me, 'you're killing my innocent children, you're killing my innocent children, and I'm going to kill you.' Those are the words he said to me," Steiner said.

Steiner ran into the nearby Chase Bank for help only for the man on the bike to follow him inside. The rabbi said some of the bank employees rushed to his aid and called 911.

The incident is one of the numerous antisemitic hate crimes in New York City since the violence escalated in Israel. More attacks happened over the weekend. Police are looking for three people responsible for two incidents involving verbal harassment and cars vandalized outside a synagogue in Borough Park.

After meeting with community leaders on Sunday and promising a stronger police presence and more arrests over the coming days, Mayor Bill de Blasio again addressed the attacks during his Monday morning press conference.

“We have seen some acts in the last few days, acts of violence and acts of hatred that are absolutely unacceptable and have caused a lot of pain honestly. [I've] talked with members of the Jewish community who have felt hurt every way," he said.

Gov. Cuomo has pledged the support of the state police to respond to the rising incidents of hate.

"In the wake of the unacceptable recent increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes nationwide, I am proactively deploying State Troopers to provide security at Jewish religious, educational, and community facilities," Cuomo said Monday.

Rabbi Steiner returned to the Garment District on Monday to bring a platter of food to the Chase Bank where he sought refuge Friday. He said he wanted to thank the workers who helped protect him.