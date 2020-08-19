More NYC Principals Call for Delay to In-Person School; City Response Sparks New Questions on Start Date

What to Know More NYC principals are joining the call to delay in-person learning in the five boroughs; 41 more sent the mayor and chancellor a letter Monday

In a statement, the Department of Education said it was "doing tremendous work" to return to in-person learning safely in September; notably, the statement didn't specify the Sept. 10 return date the mayor has mentioned

A growing number of school districts nationwide are opting to at least start the school year remotely; Newark public schools made the decision Monday while more universities, like SVA and Ithaca, are reversing course

More New York City principals are asking for a delayed start to in-person learning this fall, adding momentum to mounting calls in the five boroughs -- and across the nation -- to push back the return to the classroom.

Principals at 41 schools in Manhattan's District 6, one of nearly three dozen school zones across the city, sent a letter to Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza Tuesday officially asking for some sort of delay.

In a statement responding to the latest push, the city's Department of Education said, "Educators and school leaders are doing tremendous work to make the most important school year in history safe and healthy for children, and we know they need information and resources to make reopening possible."

"With a citywide infection rate of 1 percent, New York City is the safest major city in the country and we're sharing guidance on instruction and safety on a frequent basis to continue planning for a September reopening," the statement continued.

Notably, the DOE statement was devoid of a specific date to start the 2020-21 school year. Previously, de Blasio has said the goal was to reopen schools for in-person as well as remote learning as scheduled, on Sept. 10. It wasn't immediately clear if the DOE statement reflected a willingness to push that back.

The city is aiming for a hybrid reopening this fall, with most of the 1.1 million students spending two or three days a week in physical classrooms and learning remotely the rest of the time. About a quarter of families have opted to start fully remote, though they'll have the ability to opt back in for in-person quarterly. Fifteen percent of teachers have also indicated they'll only instruct remotely.

Officials have aggressively been working to shore up school safety ahead of the reopenings of New York City's nearly 1,800 school buildings. De Blasio added another tool for city principals on Monday -- a direct line to request immediate PPE supplies before and during the school year.

"This is about being ready. It’s about moving past fear to resiliency. Getting ready to have a school year where our kids get served in a safe way and putting in place the precautions needed," de Blasio said. "This is about anything a school could need, whether it be hand sanitizer, wipes or soap, you name it. Face shields, surgical masks – whatever our educators need, whatever our staff needs, whatever our kids need, we are going to make sure it’s there."

New York City parents could get fall school schedules as soon as Monday -- meaning students will find out what days of the week they will be in school for in-person instruction and what days they will be learning remotely. The DOE announced last week that it approved hybrid learning schedules for roughly 1,200 schools.

The hotline for principals will be up and running at some point this week. Parents of children attending the city's public schools are also expected to receive their kids' blended learning schedules starting this week.

Educators in New Jersey's largest city, meanwhile, now say Newark public schools will remain remote until the end of the first marking period, around mid-November, when the NBOE Reopening Task Force will once again reassess.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced last week, noting local control of school districts, he is allowing schools to open in-person, virtually or a combination of both this school year as the battle against COVID-19 continues.