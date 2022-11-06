More NYC Businesses Target of Racist, Antisemitic Hand-Drawn Hate Mail

At least three New York City businesses have become the target of racist hate, after hand-drawn pictures depicting racial stereotypes were delivered to a single neighborhood in the city.

Word of two additional recipients of the hate mail was discovered after News 4 reported the only Black-owned restaurant in a Bronx neighborhood had been given the flyer.

Caliente's and the Jewish-owned Archie's Tap and Table said they too were sent the same mail that was delivered to Seafood Kingz in City Island.

Seafood Kingz, which opened eight months ago, received the letter depicting racial stereotypes of a Black man and a Jewish man, calling them "bad news."

"We just want to do good business. We don’t want no problems," said owner Darryl Lelie.

Lelie is the kind of person who is always happy. But the hate mail his restaurant received earlier in the week had him clenching his fists.

"We have the right like anybody else to have nice, clean-running business," said Lelie. "No place for hate here. Nope. Not at all."

The name on the paper is Ben Garrison, a controversial, right-wing political cartoonist known for antisemitic images. But Lelie doesn’t think he’s involved with the flyer, though he’s not sure who would deliver something so hateful.

The restaurant owner intends to file a police report. The envelope, processed in New Jersey, has no stamp or return address. But now Lelie is delivering a message of his own.

"We’re here to stay. We’re not going anywhere. We’re here," he said.

The owner of Archie's said the targeted hate has no place in today's world, especially aimed at local small businesses.

"Our businesses are here for everybody and we really want everyone to come out and support," Alexander Pertsovksy said.

Seafood Kingz is hosting a rally on Nov. 12 with local leaders and church members, encouraging the community to come out to help send a message of support.