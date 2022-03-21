More Fires Intentionally Set in Central Park Week After Arson Strike

At least two more fires set within Central Park early Monday have been intentionally set, the latest ones to follow up to 10 small fires that broke out last week.

FDNY investigators are now working to determine if any link exists between this new round of fires and the series that were set last Tuesday afternoon, enshrouding the iconic space's tall trees in a thick, billowy white smoke.

Reports of two small fires brought firefighters back into the park between 2:30 and 3 a.m. Monday, both knocked down after about 15 minutes. These new acts of apparent arson were discovered in the Ramble, near Bow Bridge.

Last week's fires, at least six but as many as 10, appeared to have started in the North Woods, the largest of the park's three woodland landscapes and a hotspot for birdwatching and other nature activities, shortly before 2 p.m. Law enforcement sources said a person was seen setting fires in wooded areas near West 107th Street and Central Park West.

The FDNY confirmed it was working to put out "numerous brush fires" (though law enforcement sources described them as rubbish fires) in the park near 110th Street. Hotspots continued to spring up as stubborn wisps of smoke and smoldering embers refused to die down into the evening.

No injuries were reported. Patches of scorched earth, burned by fire, could be seen through northern sections of the park.

Investigators said that the flames were the works of an arsonist in the northernmost sections of the park, where up to 10 fires were sparked. NBC New York's Marc Santia reports.

The Central Park Conservancy, which manages the park, said inspections showed no serious damage. The material burned included mulch and leaves, with some shrubbery getting charred, but no trees were damaged, the organization said.

Police, meanwhile, are looking into whether the afternoon fires could be linked to a separate fire apparently set in Central Park earlier in the morning, around 7 a.m., the law enforcement sources said.

Witnesses told police they saw a man setting a fire in the afternoon near Central Park West, the sources said, though no description was immediately made public.

Video posted to the Citizen app made it appear as if the smoke could be seen from fairly far away.

