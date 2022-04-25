More Dog Poop on NYC Streets? City to Step Up Curbing Enforcement

A growing problem on New York City sidewalks is catching quite a bit of attention: dog walkers not cleaning up after their pets.

There's been a rise in complaints, especially on the west side of Manhattan that has city officials jumping into action.

“They want to know why isn't the city enforcing the pooper-scooper law anymore," said Council Member Erik Bottcher, who represents parts of Hell's Kitchen, Chelsea and the West Village. "There's a small team that's responsible for the whole city."

A new public information campaign on social media and at Link NYC kiosks is hopping to curb the new epidemic.

After a decade on the job, professional dog walker Anthony Ellison said he's never seen city sidewalks looking so messy.

"I think they need to enforce the laws because we need more people to be more responsible for their dogs. If they can't be responsible for their dogs and pick up after them, then they shouldn't have their dogs," Ellison said.

The NYC Department of Sanitation is starting a ticket blitz on people who don’t pick up what their pups drop off.

“I go out behind my building and it’s full of dog bombs. I just pick up because I can’t take it, and I see the little kids stepping in it," said Pam Story.

The "Curb Your Dog" law was passed back in 1978 and it comes with a $250 fine.