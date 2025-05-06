An 8th person has died after a medical jet crashed in Northeast Philly in January, as the longtime partner of the only man on the ground that was killed during that incident has died after spending months in a medically induced coma.

On Sunday, April 27, 2025, Dominique Goods-Burke, 34, of Philadelphia, succumbed to the injuries she suffered when a medical jet carrying six people - including a girl from Mexico who had received treatment for a life-threatening illness - plummeted to the ground in Northeast Philly on Jan. 31, 2025.

At the time the crash occurred, Goods-Burke was in a vehicle along Cottman Avenue with her longtime partner, 37-year-old Steven Dreuitt of Philadelphia along with Dreuitt's 9-year-old son, Ramesses Raziel Dreuitt Vazquez.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

On Friday, the Philadelphia-based High Point Cafe, where Goods-Burke was employed, posted news of her passing on social media.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

After the jet crashed, first responders found Dreuitt's remains inside a vehicle along the 2300 block of Cottman Avenue, along with Goods-Burke, who had suffered burns over 70 percent of her body, officials said at the time the incident occurred.

Goods-Burke died at Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital, a spokesperson for the Medical Examiner's Office told the Associated Press.

Goods-Burke's loved ones told NBC10 that the family was driving to the Macy’s store at the Roosevelt Mall on Cottman Avenue, when a Learjet 55 -- that had just departed from the Northeast Philadelphia Airport less than three miles away -- plummeted to the ground, causing a massive explosion that engulfed everything in its path.

The crash also killed all six people on board the medical jet, including Valentina Guzman Murillo, a girl who was returning to Mexico after receiving treatment for a life-threatening illness at Shriners Children’s Philadelphia.

Murillo’s mother, Lizeth Murillo Ozuna, Captain Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales, co-pilot Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez, Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo, and paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla, were also on board.

The flight was traveling to Missouri and would have continued to Tijuana, Mexico.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.