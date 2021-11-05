New Jersey

Monmouth County Law Enforcement Officer Shot While Executing Arrest Warrant: Sources

By Brian Thompson

scene of shooting
NBC New York

A law enforcement officer in New Jersey was shot multiple times Friday evening while executing a search warrant, sources told NBC New York.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Officer was part of a team who was trying to bring a suspect into custody in connection with a murder investigation around 5 p.m., according to sources. The law enforcement officers were at the front door of a Chelsea Avenue home in Long Branch, when sources said that gunshots were first through the door.

The officer was struck in the shin and the ankle, sources told News 4. It was not immediately clear was condition the officer was in, and the standoff at the home continued long after the shooting.

Because of the incident, North Jersey Coast Line rail service between Long Branch and Little Silver was suspended in both directions.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyMonmouth CountyMonmouth County Prosecutor's OfficeLong Branch
