Monday Storm Temporarily Closes Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Sites

Some drive-thru coronavirus testing sites closed in preparation for Monday's storm.

State safety officials have warned of possible heavy damage to outdoor COVID-19 testing sites due to the potential strong winds.

Our team of meteorologists are tracking a powerful storm system that could cause damaging wind gusts in parts of the state Monday.

New Jersey state officials closed six testing sites due to the threat of wind and rain. The state's list of drive-thru sites can be found here.

Wild weather is affecting COVID-19 testing in some parts of New Jersey, while residents must now wear face coverings. Erica Byfield reports.

In Connecticut, at least nine testing sites were temporarily shut down for Monday.

“We’re putting a plan together to get teams out to all sites where we set up tents and mobile field hospitals to be proactive with the facilities," Governor Ned Lamont said.

In preparation for the strong winds that are anticipated to impact the state on Monday afternoon, @CTNationalGuard is planning to send teams to each of the recently deployed mobile field hospitals to monitor the situation and protect their stability. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 13, 2020

All drive-thru sites across the state are expecting to resume operations on Tuesday.