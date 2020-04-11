Monday Storm Set to Bring Rain, Damaging Winds to Tri-State

Sunday promises another day of sunshine after nice spring-like temperatures, one more day to get outside before a potentially damaging storm moves into the tri-state, Storm Team 4 says.

Temperatures Sunday could reach the low 60s by the mid afternoon after a morning of sunshine. Clouds will move in during the afternoon, but shouldn't change conditions too drastically.

The major storm is scheduled to move in overnight and hit the area by Monday afternoon, Matt Brickman says.

Heavy rain will start in the early morning hours with thunderstorms and damaging winds arriving in the late morning, early afternoon hours. Brickman says wind gusts could reach 70 mph.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for the region, warning the strong winds could send debris and unsecured items flying. Power outages are possible, the service warns. The watch is in place for 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.