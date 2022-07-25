MoMA Sets 2023 Exhibit Highlighting Georgia O'Keeffe Drawings

"Georgia O’Keeffe: To See Takes Time," the first ever exhibit to focus on Georgia O’Keeffe’s drawings, will be on display in the Museum of Modern Art beginning on April 9, 2023.

Museum goers will be able to view over 120 works by O'Keeffe spanning more than 40 years, including pieces created with watercolor pastel, graphite, charcoal, among other materials.

Though MoMA’s 1946 Georgia O’Keeffe exhibition was its first retrospective of a female artist, the museum has not featured another exhibition focused on her since.

A key work set for display is No.8 – Special (Drawing No.8) (1916). O’Keeffe named some of her pieces “specials” as an indication of her belief in their success. Other highlights include Evening Star (1917), Evening Star No. III (1917), and Drawing X (1959).

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“O’Keeffe’s works on paper are the perfect expression of her belief that ‘to see takes time,’” the museum's associate curator, Samantha Friedman, said in an official statement. “She recognized the necessity of slowing down for her own vision, and, in turn, her sequences of drawings invite us to take time in looking.”

The exhibition will run until August 12, 2023.