Mom Hid More Than a Pound of Cocaine in Baby's Diaper Bag, Cops Say

MALONE, NY - JUNE 27: In this file photo, New York State Police officers man a roadblock along Highway 30. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Getty Images

An upstate New York traffic stop led to a Bronx woman's arrest on charges she hid more than a pound of cocaine in her baby's diaper bag.

New York State Police said they stopped Shante Pleasant, 33, on Tuesday on I-87 in Coxsackie for a traffic violation. She had two daughters with her in the car -- a 13-year-old and a 7-month old.

Troopers determined that Pleasant didn't have a valid driver's license. While conducting an inventory prior to towing her car, they found 25 ounces of cocaine in the baby's diaper bag.

Pleasant now faces various controlled substances and child welfare charges, and was remanded into custody. Her children were released to a relative.

