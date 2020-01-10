Mom Falls Asleep by Sick Baby’s Hospital Bed, Wakes Up to Knifing Nightmare: DA

What to Know A man allegedly attacked the mother of his child when she fell asleep watching over their sick baby in a hospital

He crept up as she slept in a chair, then started slashing her repeatedly, according to prosecutors

The woman ultimately needed 120 stitches to close all her wounds

A 24-year-old Queens man has been charged with assault for allegedly "viciously slashing" his girlfriend as she sat beside their sick baby's hospital bed over the weekend, the district attorney's office said Thursday.

The victim was in a room at Jamaica Hospital with her 6-month-old daughter, who had been admitted for unspecified reasons, prosecutors say. The mom fell asleep in her chair and woke up shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday to see her child's father standing over her with a sharp instrument.

The father, Alexander Fitzpatrick, allegedly said something along the lines of, "I'm going to jail," and started slashing the woman in her arm and face. The 25-year-old had deep cuts to her left arm and face, one of which extended from her ear to her nose, prosecutors say.

She needed 120 stitches.

Fitzpatrick was arraigned this week on charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and child endangerment. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison. Attorney information for him wasn't available.