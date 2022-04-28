Brooklyn

Mom Drops Baby From NYC Balcony, Then Wakes Up Dad to Tell Him: Cops

It happened in Brooklyn early Thursday, police said

By Myles Miller

Police sirens from a cruiser.
NBC 7

A 6-month-old boy was badly hurt but is expected to survive after his mother allegedly dropped him from a second-floor balcony in Brooklyn, then woke up the infant's father to tell him what she had done, authorities said Thursday.

Police were called about the incident at a multi-family home on 51st Street around 4 a.m. The baby was said to have suffered arm, body, leg and hand injuries.

He remained hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon.

His parents were being questioned, police said. The mother is also undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

No other details were immediately available. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Brooklynchild abuseBorough Park
