Mom Dead After Crashing Into SUV While on Scooter — With 6-Year-Old Son Riding on Back

A mother was killed after she crashed into a vehicle backing out of a driveway in Brooklyn while driving a scooter — with her 6-year-old son riding on the back.

The deadly incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Dean Street in Crown Heights, according to a senior official. Police said that an SUV was backing out of a driveway, and an MTA bus stopped to allow the vehicle to do so.

The 32-year-old mother was on a scooter with her young son when she went to pass the bus — and crashed into the SUV. Neither the mother nor the son were wearing helmets as they rode the scooter, which police said did not have a license or registration.

The mother was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her son was hospitalized with cuts to his face, but was expected to survive, according to police. Their identities have not yet been released.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene. It was not clear if any charges were expected to be filed.

An investigation is ongoing.