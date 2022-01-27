Mom and Her Two Young Boys Found Unharmed After Missing in New Jersey for Days

A New Jersey mother and her two young children who disappeared from their home over the weekend have been found unharmed, officials said.

It was not immediately made clear where Cheng Hsiao, and her two boys, 3-year-old Ethan and 2-year-old Ian, were found, only that there were "located and safe," the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.

No charges are being filed at this time, the prosecutor's office said, although Hsiao and her children have indicated that they will not return to their home in Montville. Officials said the three are being assisted by state authorities.

Hsiao's husband Kanhan, who reported his wife and children missing on Sunday, was informed that they have been found.

The three were last known to be at the Montville Township home on Old Lane on Jan. 22. The prosecutor's office said that it was believed the 39-year-old Hsiao left the home with the two boys between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

There were no signs of the mother and sons in the days after they vanished, but officers said they were found on Thursday.

While investigators said they foul play was no suspected, police did say there was "concern for their wellbeing," but did not elaborate as to why.