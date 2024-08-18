Mom and baby escape out window during violent Queens home invasion

A violent home invasion in Queens -- which saw a family of 8 terrorized by a trio of attackers -- came to a swift end after the NYPD used a drone to catch the fleeing men.

The nightmare started around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in Douglaston, where police said the three men forced their way into the family residence. At the time, three adults and five children were inside the home.

Police sources said the thieves were armed with two hammers and a gun, in what investigators believe was a targeted hunt for cash.

One neighbor watched the police response unfold after waking up to screams from the burgled house.

"I heard the baby screaming, that's what alerted me," the woman said.

The family of eight, from a 1-year-old girl to a 72-year-old man, were inside. A woman was able to make a call to 911.

Sources said once responding officers pulled up to the home, they could see through a window family members on the floor with their hands up. The cops called for backup and quickly surrounded the home.

Two of the adults inside the home suffered injuries. Police said one person was punched in the face, another was bashed in the foot with a hammer.

One woman managed to escaped out a window with a baby.

"Immediately you see [officers] rushing to the baby and to the mom and helping them," neighbor explained.

Sources said officers tried to establish a dialogue with the suspects inside, but all three of them snuck out through a kitchen window with cash and took off on foot.

The department launched a drone above the area and managed to pinpoint the trio. All three were quickly taken into custody.

Ryan Dash, 30, and Brendan Dash, 30, face charges of robbery, assault and burglary. The third suspect, not immediately identified by authorities, was expected to face similar charges.

Attorney information for the three men was not immediately known.