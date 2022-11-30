Mom and 4 Children Hurt in Brooklyn Hit-and-Run After Kids Got Off School Bus: Police

A speeding car slammed into a mother and her four children who had just gotten off the bus in Brooklyn, surveillance video shows, with at least two of the victims suffering serious injuries.

Police said a white 2016 Mercedes-Benz blew past a stop sign — as well as the school bus's stop sign — just before 5 p.m. near Avenue J and New York Avenue in Flatbush. The mother of four was crossing the street after picking up her eldest children, ages 8 and 5, who had just hopped off their school bus.

Officers were attempting to pull over the Mercedes two blocks away, but the driver kept on going. Surveillance video from the area showed the vehicle speeding down Avenue J and through the stop sign before striking the family.

"It's terrible, the cops were chasing the white Mercedes-Benz and that’s the reason why he blew past the stop sign," said a witness who goes by Jojo.

A small figure can be seen falling to the ground then darting toward the sidewalk after the car struck the mother and children. Police said the car hit the family, including a 1-year-old in a stroller and a 3-year-old. The mother was hit so hard, she was left pinned under the school bus, according to witnesses.

Paramedics rushed the family to Maimonides Hospital. The driver eventually ditched the Mercedes about a mile away on 24th Street and Glenwood Road, police said. It was not immediately clear why officers were attempting to pull the vehicle over, but police said the cruiser's lights and sirens were on.

Three of the four children were discharged from the hospital Wednesday night. The mother and one of the kids were still recovering at Maimonides, but they were expected to survive.

No arrests have yet been made. An investigation is ongoing.