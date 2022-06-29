Mom, 4-Year-Old Girl Among 4 Hurt in Chain-Reaction Crash

A 33-year-old woman and her 4-year-old daughter were among four people hurt in a chain-reaction crash in Brooklyn a day ago that may have been triggered by one driver suffering some sort of medical episode, police said Wednesday.

Officers responding to a 911 call about the collision at the Ralph Avenue and East 66th Street intersection around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday found a 67-year-old man, the driver who may have had a medical issue, with body trauma. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the crash.

According to the preliminary investigation, police say it appears that the driver was traveling south on Ralph Avenue and entered a left turn lane as he approached Avenue L. He then went through a steady red light and kept driving on Ralph Avenue, where he sideswiped a vehicle that had the mom and child inside.

The impact sent the 67-year-old driver's vehicle flying toward the northbound lane of Ralph Avenue, where it collided with a Ford pickup truck. The truck driver was also taken to a hospital with complaints of pain, though the injuries to him and the mother and child were considered less serious than the ones to the 67-year-old driver.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.