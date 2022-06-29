Brooklyn

Mom, 4-Year-Old Girl Among 4 Hurt in Chain-Reaction Crash

One of the four victims was hospitalized in critical condition as of Wednesday

A 33-year-old woman and her 4-year-old daughter were among four people hurt in a chain-reaction crash in Brooklyn a day ago that may have been triggered by one driver suffering some sort of medical episode, police said Wednesday.

Officers responding to a 911 call about the collision at the Ralph Avenue and East 66th Street intersection around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday found a 67-year-old man, the driver who may have had a medical issue, with body trauma. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the crash.

According to the preliminary investigation, police say it appears that the driver was traveling south on Ralph Avenue and entered a left turn lane as he approached Avenue L. He then went through a steady red light and kept driving on Ralph Avenue, where he sideswiped a vehicle that had the mom and child inside.

The impact sent the 67-year-old driver's vehicle flying toward the northbound lane of Ralph Avenue, where it collided with a Ford pickup truck. The truck driver was also taken to a hospital with complaints of pain, though the injuries to him and the mother and child were considered less serious than the ones to the 67-year-old driver.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BrooklynCRIME STOPPERScar crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us