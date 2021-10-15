Mold, Asbestos Force NY High School Into Remote Learning Until 2022

What to Know Mold and asbestos found at Spring Valley High School in New York has forced the school to be placed on temporary remote instruction until January 2022 in order for the district to undergo the necessary and recommended abatement.

In a letter sent out to parents Friday, East Ramapo Central School District Superintendent Dr. Clarence G. Ellis said that earlier in the week the district initially conducted hazardous materials and air quality testing at Spring Valley High School and subsequent findings revealed the presence of both mold and asbestos.

"By expediting the capital improvement project, remediation could be completed by December 23, 2021, with an anticipated return to in-person instruction for students on Monday, January 3, 2022," Ellis' letter read in part.

In a letter sent out to parents Friday, East Ramapo Central School District Superintendent Dr. Clarence G. Ellis said that earlier in the week the district initially conducted hazardous materials and air quality testing at Spring Valley High School and subsequent findings revealed the presence of both mold and asbestos. It was also recommended that the district restrict the use of five identified classroom and consider the abatement of other areas.

"In light of the school’s increasing enrollment and in consideration of space limitations, the closure of various sections of the building to mitigate the hazard from these materials is not feasible," the letter read in part. "Based on the findings and recommendations, the District has determined to place Spring Valley High School on temporary remote instruction in order for the District to conduct the necessary and recommended abatement. By expediting the capital improvement project, remediation could be completed by December 23, 2021, with an anticipated return to in-person instruction for students on Monday, January 3, 2022."

According to Ellis, students will continue to log in to their remote instruction systems and follow their class schedule. Breakfast and lunch distribution at the high school's parking lot will take place on Mondays and Thursdays from 7 to 9 a.m. each week. On Mondays, students will be given meals to last through Wednesday. On Thursdays, students will be given meals to last through Friday.

English language learners and students with disabilities will continue to receive their mandated services remotely, Ellis said, adding that "identified high needs special education students will receive in-person instruction in an alternate location."