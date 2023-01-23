M&M's Drops Candy Mascots in Favor of Human Spokesperson, Company Says

Some of the most recognizable candy mascots in the business are taking the bench as a human spokesperson take a turn at bat.

The colorful "spokescandies" for M&M's are going on hiatus, the company announced Monday. Taking their place? Well that would be none other than Maya Rudolph.

“I’m thrilled to be working with M&M’s,” Rudolph told TODAY.com. “I am a lifelong lover of the candy and I feel like it’s such an honor to be asked to be part of such a legendary brand’s campaign.”

The shakeup comes weeks before the Super Bowl, where companies battle it out during one of the biggest advertising periods of the year. The "Bridesmaids" and "SNL" alum will be featured in the company's ad during the Feb. 12 game.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The classic M&M's candy characters were placed on an "indefinite pause" in favor of a spokesperson "America can agree on," the company explained in a press release.

Recent updates to the talking, often viral and buzzed about characters have attracted blowback from right-wing outlets upset over the "Flip the Status Quo" campaign to raise money from sales of their candy bags with the three female candies on the front, all to benefit women in creative industries.

Wardrobe upgrades were also much talked about online. Last year, the company debuted a "modern take" on the candy characters -- most noticeably taking the Green M&M's go-go boots.

"In the last year, we've made some changes to our beloved spokescandies. We weren't sure if anyone would even notice. And we definitely didn't think it would break the internet," Monday's announcement started.

"In their place, we are proud to introduce a spokesperson American can agree on: the beloved Maya Rudolph."

Whether the company is putting the mascots on ice to give them a break from the attention, or simply generate a bit of buzz before next month's big game, the move will likely have the internet talking once again.