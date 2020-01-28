music

Missy Elliot, Tame Impala, Miley Cyrus Among 2020 Governors Ball Line Up

And good news: the Governors Ball is upgrading from porta-potties to flushable toilets

Getty Images for Bacardi

This year's Governors Ball will definitely be one to remember with Missy Elliott headlining her first major New York City show in over a decade.

Organizers released the 2020 Governors Ball music festival line up on Monday and the 1-day tickets to go see Elliott, Tame Impala, Stevie Nicks, Solange, Miley Cyrus, Ellie Goulding, H.E.R., and many others go on sale Tuesday.

Portugal. The Man, Carly Rae Jepsen, Of Monsters and Men, Swae Lee, Princess Nokia and Dominic Fike are also scheduled to perform among numerous other artists.

The festival is celebrating a 10-year milestone. From a one-day music affair in 2011, it has grown to a 3-day musical festival that draws people from around the country.

Also new this year, the Governors Ball is upgrading from porta-potties to flushable toilets.

"The vacuum flush toilets will provide a vastly more pleasant experience for patrons while also being more sustainable and environmentally friendly than traditional porta-potties," organizers said in a statement.

Click here for more information on the festival's officials website.

The festival is slated for June 5-7 at Randall's Island Park. Three-day general admission tickets start at $315 and they will go on sale on Wednesday.

This article tagged under:

musicentertainmentGovernors Ball
