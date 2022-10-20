Princeton University

Missing Princeton Student Found Dead, Law Enforcement Sources Say

The 20-year-old student, a member of Princeton's Class of 2024, was last seen near Scully Hall, where she lived on campus, around 3 a.m. Friday last week

By Brian Thompson and Rana Novini

Missing Princeton University undergrad Misrach Ewunetie has been found dead, multiple law enforcement sources told News 4 on Thursday.

Her body was discovered near the edge of the Princeton campus, near tennis courts and a more remote area restricted to authorized vehicles. The sources indicated there were no preliminary signs of trauma.

Earlier Thursday, campus safety advised students they would see more drones, helicopters and watercraft canvassing the university for Ewunetie, who hadn't been seen since Oct. 14.

Gov. Phil Murphy weighed in on the case Thursday, saying he had been in touch with multiple law enforcement officials at various levels of government. The Democrat said all teams were doing everything they could to find her.

The 20-year-old woman, a member of Princeton's Class of 2024, was last seen near Scully Hall, where she lives on campus, around 3 a.m. last Friday, according to an alert from the university that went out earlier this week.

An email sent to students living on campus indicated Ewunetie's family and friends hadn't heard from her for days.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ewunetie was a junior pursuing a sociology degree with a computer applications certificate from the Ivy League school. She had internships with McKinsey & Company and Bank of America over the last few years and attended high school at Villa Angela-St. Joseph in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ewunetie was also a 2021 LEDA Career Fellow and spent years volunteering at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank in her home state, her profile said.

