Missing NJ Kindergarten Teacher Found Dead in Shallow Grave: Hudson County Prosecutor

What to Know On Tuesday, the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check on Van Horne Street regarding a missing person’s report, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

During the course of the investigation, the Homicide Unit located an apparent shallow grave in the area of Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny, where the body of a female was found, Suarez said.

According to prosecutors, the death is considered suspicious and the woman has been tentatively identified as Luz Hernandez, 33, of Jersey City.

Law enforcement is investigating a deadly mystery after the body of a missing woman was found in a shallow grave in a remote part of a New Jersey town.

Jersey City police were called on Tuesday to a home on Van Horne Street to conduct a wellness check after 33-year-old Luz Hernandez, a kindergarten teacher at the BelovED Charter School, didn't show up for work on Monday. Her family panicked after they didn't hear from her over the weekend, and a missing person's report was filed.

During the course of the investigation, conducted by police and the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, an apparent shallow grave was found in the area of Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny, and a body of a woman was uncovered. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as Hernandez, a mother of three, the Hudson County prosecutor said.

The death is considered suspicious, according to prosecutors. While police have said the death is suspicious, they have not yet indicated how she died. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner's office.

Hernandez's family was left devastated and "heartbroken" by the news.

"We love her, her family, the friends. She was an amazing girl and it’s so unfair somebody takes away the life from her. Why?" said a cousin who didn't wish to be identified. "She was one of the best teachers, everybody loves her, all the kids. It’s just like, so complicated to think about this. We just want justice."

The school where she taught was closed for the day on Wednesday to allow those who knew her to grieve. There was a growing memorial for the popular teacher, where a 6-year-old student of Hernandez's left a card that said "I love you."

No arrests have been made at this time.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or at http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/