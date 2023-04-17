Long Island

Missing Long Island Boy May Be in ‘Imminent Danger,' Cops Say

His name is Maurice Hannah. Have you seen him?

By NBC New York Staff

Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a 13-year-old Long Island boy with autism whom police fear may be in imminent danger, officials said Monday.

Maurice Hannah, of Nassau County's Farmingdale, was last seen on Secatogue Avenue around 11 p.m. Sunday.

He is described as being about 5 feet tall and 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing black jeans, a black sweatshirt, gray and green sneakers and a black cap at the time he went missing.

Anyone who has seen the boy is asked to call 911 or Nassau County Police at 516-573-7347. See the full post below.

