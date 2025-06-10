Fishing boat last seen off Cape Cod is missing, Coast Guard says

A fishing boat is missing after last being seen off the coast of Cape Cod, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Seahorse is a 30-foot fishing vessel that was two days overdue, the Coast Guard said Tuesday. It has a mermaid painted on its bow.

The boat, captained by Shawn Arsenault, was last known to be off the coast of Eastham in Cape Cod Bay, by a well-known shipwreck where it was fishing, according to the Coast Guard. Cellphone tracking data last placed the Seahorse two miles off Chatham.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Anyone with information about the Seahorse was asked to call Coast Guard officials in New England at 866-819-9128.