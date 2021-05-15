New York City

Missing Connecticut Man With Dementia Could Be in NYC, Sources Say

Police sources said the man suffers from dementia and might be in the New York City area

Police released images of a missing Connecticut man who could be in the New York City area.
NYPD

Police in New York City are searching a missing 59-year-old Connecticut man who was last seen leaving Stamford Wednesday evening.

Andre Edouard, of Stratford, was last seen leaving work around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday traveling in a 2001 Toyota Highlander with Connecticut license plate 611PVB.

Police sources said the man suffers from dementia and may be in the New York City area.

He's described by police as 5 feet 11 inches tall and approximately 200 pounds. The NYPD said he is bald and was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, gray shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Edouard's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

