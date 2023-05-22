Questions Mount in Case of Missing NYC Boys Found Dead in Different Rivers

A Bronx community is preparing to remember the 11-year-old boy who vanished along with a 13-year-old friend earlier this month and whose body tragically surfaced in the Hudson River over the weekend, authorities say.

The other boy's body was found in the Harlem River, which runs between the Hudson and East rivers, closer to where the NYPD had been searching, late last week. His name was Garrett Warren and he lived in Harlem.

Warren's family, and the family of 11-year-old Alfa Barrie, have the bodies of their children recovered but find themselves with many lingering questions. How could Barrie's body have gotten so far from Warren's if they went into the water at the same spot at the same time? Could any criminality be at play? The boys never ran off before.

The medical examiner's office determined that Warren died of accidental drowning. It said a manner and cause of death for Barrie are pending further study.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The pair had been missing since May 12.

Police and family are combing the city for a pair of young friends last seen together on Friday near the corner of 145th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem. gNBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.

NYPD officials had been trying to identify all the other kids who were with them and want to speak with their classmates.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.