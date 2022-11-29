Where's Krystain? Missing Boy Last Seen Leaving His Bronx Residence, Cops Say

Police are searching for a 13-year-old Bronx boy they say has been missing since Monday.

Krystain Rosado-Colon was last seen leaving his residence on Wheeler Avenue on Monday at around 5:12 p.m., according to the NYPD

Krystain is described as Hispanic, about 5 feet in height, 120 pounds, of a thin build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray Yankee jacket, black jeans and gray Jordan sneakers.

Police urge anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).