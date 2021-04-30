Missing: 14-Year-Old Bronx Teen Last Seen Thursday Morning

A search is underway for 14-year-old Melissa Gonon, reportedly missing for over 24 hours after she was last seen Thursday morning in the Bronx.

Officials said Gonon "is believed to be endangered and my be in need of medication." She was last seen on Kingsbridge Avenue around 8:30 a.m., according to the alert.

The 14-year-old teen is about 5 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes. There was not clothing description for Gonon.

Anyone with information on Gonon's whereabouts has been asked to contact police at 718-378-8083 or call 911.