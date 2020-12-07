New York City

NYC Kids, Ages 12 and 7, Take Off in Parents' Range Rover: Cops

NYPD generic NCB USABELE5
NBC 4 New York

The NYPD says it is searching for two missing children -- ages 12 and 7 -- who allegedly took their parents' vehicle.

Police in the 106 Precinct received a call from the parents at around 10:00 a.m. saying they believed their 12- and 7-year-old sons took their vehicle from Queens and are driving toward Staten Island.

It is unclear why the children took the car and why they are heading to Staten Island.

News

COVID-19 6 hours ago

Cuomo Sets New State Standard for Indoor Dining, Warns It Could Close in NYC by Next Week

Staten Island 8 hours ago

Defiant NYC Bar Closes Temporarily, Co-Owner Accused of Breaking Deputy's Legs Vows Innocence

Police are currently working to locate the vehicle which is described as a white Range Rover.

This is a developing story.

This article tagged under:

New York CityNYPDNYCInvestigation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us