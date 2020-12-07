NYC Kids, Ages 12 and 7, Take Off in Parents' Range Rover: Cops

The NYPD says it is searching for two missing children -- ages 12 and 7 -- who allegedly took their parents' vehicle.

Police in the 106 Precinct received a call from the parents at around 10:00 a.m. saying they believed their 12- and 7-year-old sons took their vehicle from Queens and are driving toward Staten Island.

It is unclear why the children took the car and why they are heading to Staten Island.

Police are currently working to locate the vehicle which is described as a white Range Rover.

This is a developing story.