Police in the Bronx are looking for a missing 10-year-old girl last seen leaving her school on Friday.

Rianaliaz Lantigua left her school on Taylor Avenue around 2 p.m. Friday and has not been seen since.

Police say she was wearing her school uniform — a navy blue sweater with a white polo and navy blue pants — and carried a pink and grey book bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).