Miss Out on Taylor Swift Concert Tix? A T-Swift Laser Light Show Is Coming to NJ

Love Taylor Swift? Love lasers? If so, do we have some good news for you!

For all those who were disappointed to miss out on tickets to T-Swift's Eras Tour, there may be a bit of a consolation prize coming to New Jersey.

The Liberty Science Center in Jersey City will be offering a Taylor Swift laser show at the Jennifer Chalsty Planetarium, which it calls the largest in the western hemisphere. The immersive experience will feature the singer-songwriter's greatest hits, past and present, set to a laser light show.

"Taylor Swift may have crashed Ticketmaster, but so far she has NOT crashed LSC.org,” the Center posted on its Instagram.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The planetarium hosted its first Taylor Swift night on Dec. 1, but that was only available to those 21+. The shows starting on Dec. 22, lasting through Jan. 1, are open to music (or laser) fans of all ages.

Best of all: It won't cost a down payment on a house just to go. Tickets to the 25-minute show are $30 for adults, $27 for seniors and $25 for children, and can be purchased through the center's website.

"We’re definitely more of a hero, than 'Anti-Hero' here. In fact, to paraphrase one of her biggest hits, 'look what the recent ticket problem made us do.' So, fulfill your 'Wildest Dreams,' and come celebrate the holidays by experiencing our Taylor Swift Laser Show," said Liberty Science Center President and CEO Paul Hoffman. "And once you are here for that show, I know you will keep on coming back for all our interactive and engaging exhibits. Unlike what she once sang, ‘we are getting back together’ many times."