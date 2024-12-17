Minimum wage goes up in 2025 in NY, NJ and CT: How much to expect

The beginning of 2025 is around the corner, and workers in the tri-state area will see an increase in their minimum wage.

Workers will be able to see that raise in their checks starting January 1, 2025. Below we explain how much it will be.

New York

New Yorkers earning minimum wage will earn an additional $0.50 per hour starting on January 1, 2025.

New York’s minimum wage will increase to $16.50-per-hour in New York City, Westchester, and Long Island, and $15.50-per-hour for the rest of the state.

This adjustment is part of New York’s historic multiyear agreement between Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature to index the minimum wage to inflation.

The minimum wage is scheduled to increase by another $0.50 in 2026 and then increase annually starting in 2027 at a rate determined by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) for the Northeast Region.

“Putting money back in your pockets has been the focus of my first three Budgets, and that includes increasing minimum wage for the lowest earners across the state,” Hochul said. “With rising costs of living, this increase will help to lighten the burdens of inflation for New Yorkers while providing businesses with the time needed to adjust.”

How to file a complaint if I don't get the increase

Workers who don't see the increase reflected in their paychecks can file a wage complaint on the New York State Department of Labor website or by calling 833-910-4378. You can also visit this website.

Where can I find more information?

New Jersey

New Jersey’s statewide minimum wage will increase by $0.36 to $15.49 per hour for most employees, effective January 1, 2025.

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) sets the minimum wage for the coming year based on any increase in Consumer Price Index (CPI) data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Aligning the state minimum wage with any increases in the cost of living is a critical step towards economic fairness and security for all New Jersey workers,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “This adjustment fosters a more equitable economy and ensures our workforce can continue to thrive.”

Legislation signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in February 2019 resulted in the gradual increase of the state’s minimum hourly wage to $15.13 on January 1, 2024 for most employees.

Under the law, the minimum wage rate for employees of seasonal and small employers will continue to increase gradually until 2028 to lessen the impact on those businesses. The minimum hourly wage for these employees will increase to $14.53 on Jan. 1, up from $13.73.

Agricultural workers are guided by a separate minimum wage timetable under the law, and their minimum wage rate will continue to increase incrementally until 2030. Employees who work on a farm for an hourly or piece-rate wage will see their minimum hourly wage increase to $13.40, up from $12.81. Additionally, long-term care facility direct care staff will see their minimum hourly wage rise by $0.36, to $18.49.

The minimum cash wage rate for tipped workers will rise to $5.62/hour from $5.26, with the maximum tip credit employers are able to claim remaining at $9.87. If the minimum cash wage plus an employee’s tips do not equal at least the state minimum wage, then the employer must pay the employee the difference.

How to file a complaint if I don't get the increase

Workers who don't see the increase reflected in their paychecks can file a complaint here.

Where can I find more information

Connecticut

Connecticut’s minimum wage will increase from the current rate of $15.69 per hour to $16.35 per hour on Jan. 1.

Under that law, the minimum wage is required to be adjusted each year based on the U.S. Department of Labor’s calculation of the employment cost index for the 12-month period ending on June 30 of the preceding year. The commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Labor is required to review this percentage change and announce any necessary adjustments by Oct. 15 annually. Those adjustments must take effect on January 1 of the following year.

Connecticut Labor Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo reports that the employment cost index increased by 4.2% over the twelve-month period ending on June 30, 2024, accounting for a $0.66 increase to the state’s minimum wage that will become effective on January 1, 2025.

“This law that we enacted ensures that as the economy grows, the wages of low-income workers can grow with it,” Gov. Phil Lamont said. “This is a fair, modest adjustment for workers who will invest their earnings right back into our economy and support local businesses in their communities.”

How to file a complaint if I don't get the increase

