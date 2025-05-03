Kentucky Derby

NBC sportscaster Mike Tirico OK after nut allergy at Kentucky Derby

Tirico left the storied track in late afternoon and returned to his hotel, an NBC Sports spokesman said.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

NBC Sports host Mike Tirico said on social media he hates being a “late scratch” from Saturday's 151st Kentucky Derby because of a “significant” nut allergy reaction during coverage of the marquee race at Churchill Downs.

Ahmed Fareed took over coverage for the veteran broadcaster, who was scheduled to host coverage of the first jewel of horse racing's Triple Crown for the ninth time. Tirico left the storied track in late afternoon and returned to his hotel, an NBC Sports spokesman said.

Tirico referred to the allergy on his official account on X and added that, “If you have one you know how it can knock you down.”

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

He thanked Churchill Downs for their care along with network horse racing colleagues Randy Moss, Jerry Bailey, Fareed and his “Syracuse fam” for stepping up “to do a great job.”

Kentucky Derby May 1

2025 Kentucky Derby horses: Here are the names, posts and jockeys for this year

Kentucky Derby 4 hours ago

The 151st Kentucky Derby could be a mudder's delight with rain in the forecast

Kentucky Derby 10 hours ago

See the best 2025 Kentucky Derby looks in photos

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Kentucky Derby
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us