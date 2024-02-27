40 migrants found sleeping in Queens basement after e-bike battery tip

FDNY fire prevention inspectors checking a tip about a collection of e-bike batteries posing a potential hazard, discovered 40 migrants sleeping in the basement of a Queens residence, according to three city officials.

Upon entry to investigate the reported fire risk at the South Richmond Hill home on Liberty Avenue, inspectors were surprised to find the migrants in cramped conditions, the officials said.

Further investigation revealed that as many as 80 individuals had been living in the basement, reportedly sleeping in shifts to accommodate everyone, according to the inspectors.

Officials said the FDNY issued a full vacate order for the premises. The Department of Buildings also issued a vacate order due to unsafe conditions found at the basement, including overcrowding and fire hazards identified by the FDNY. The city's Office of Emergency Management referred people in need of shelter for further assistance.

The New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) and FDNY were on scene Tuesday, responding to the situation.

No other details were immediately available. The discovery comes amid an influx of migrants that has put the city's shelter system in a state of crisis.