Midtown Trump Tower To Have Reduced Security After President Leaves Office in January

President Donald Trump may not be ready to give up the fight for the White House just yet, but the NYPD is already making plans for his expected departure come January.

After transferring his residency to Florida in 2019, where he voted earlier in November, all signs point to him taking up residence there once his term expires. There's also a decent chance Trump will spend more time at his New Jersey golf club in Bedminster than he would in the city. That will impact the level of police presence that will be found at the Fifth Avenue building after January 20th, when President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

A senior law enforcement official told NBC New York that the NYPD is expected to work with the Secret Service to reduce its footprint and manpower around Trump Tower.

That likely means freer flowing traffic along Fifth Avenue and a possible reopening of East 56th Street on the south side of the building. The reduction in security in the area will also come as probably welcome news to some of the high-end retailers nearby, who have found themselves cut off by frequent street closures and protests.

The Secret Service did not have any comment, nor did the Trump administration.