Midtown Manhole Explosions Spark Fires, Release Carbon Monoxide; At Least 3 Injured

Three people were injured Sunday morning after multiple manhole explosions in Midtown sparked fires and led to several power outages in the area, fire officials said.

The first reports of smoke and fire came around 4:30 a.m. on 56th Street between 1st and 2nd Avenue, the FDNY said. Crews remained on scene for several hours by the time another explosion occurred around 7:40 a.m., causing power outages and a release of carbon monoxide.

The FDNY triggered a three-alarm response, dispatching nearly 200 firefighters to search surrounding buildings.

"We also had civilians that need electricity for life-support systems. Those people are being evaluated by FDNY personnel," Deputy Assistant Chief John Sarrocco said at the scene.

An EMS member and Con Ed worker were hurt from the explosion, Sarrocco confirmed. A firefighter was injured as well.

A spokesperson for Con Ed confirmed damage to multiple vehicles and store fronts near the manhole sites. Their injured crew member was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

