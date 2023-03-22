Man Seen Hanging Out NYC Skyscraper Window Amid Hours-Long FBI Standoff, Officials Say

An hours-long standoff is unfolding at a luxury Manhattan high-rise by Carnegie Hall -- one that briefly saw a man hang part of his body outside a 31st-floor apartment as stunned onlookers gawked from below, according to senior law enforcement officials and witnesses at the scene.

Few details were immediately available on the situation, which began to develop at CitySpire, a 72-story condo tower on 56th Street, before 9 a.m. Wednesday. Four hours later, the situation had not been resolved.

Three senior law enforcement officials say the FBI was executing a warrant for the arrest of a man on bank fraud-related charges. The apartment an individual is seen hanging out of Wednesday does not belong to him, the officials say. It's not clear whose apartment the man was inside, or who he is. Investigators continue to negotiate with him.

No other details on the case were immediately available.

The building's Board of Managers advised tenants earlier Wednesday of an ongoing FBI investigation on the 31st floor, according to an email obtained by News 4. According to that email, the Board was told no one was in danger and no guns were involved in the fray. People were asked to use different entry points for a time earlier in the day.

"The Board of Managers takes the safety of residents very seriously and it is our top priority," the email said in part. "We are in constant communication with the FBI and will keep you apprised of any further developments."